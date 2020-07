Andi Peters leaves GMB viewers speechless after revealing his age Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The presenter, who is appearing on Lorraine to stand-in for Lorraine Kelly while the Scottish TV presenter enjoys a holiday, spoke out on Friday. The presenter, who is appearing on Lorraine to stand-in for Lorraine Kelly while the Scottish TV presenter enjoys a holiday, spoke out on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star #GMB's Andi Peters leaves ITV viewers gobsmacked as real age exposed https://t.co/4yLa9LZ67h 2 hours ago Daily Star GMB's Andi Peters leaves ITV viewers gobsmacked as real age exposed #GMB #GoodMorningBritain https://t.co/4yLa9MgHvR 3 hours ago Birmingham Live Andi Peters leaves Good Morning Britain viewers speechless after revealing his age https://t.co/qhULCyW4Kw 5 days ago