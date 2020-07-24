PC Andrew Harper: Three teenagers cleared of murdering police officer who was dragged along road

More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where the 28-year-old Thames Valley police officer fell after being dragged more than a mile behind a car on the night of August 15 last year. A small circle of blue and white painted stones had been laid on the verge in tribute to the officer, with one saying “when your heart stopped beating a part of me died”. Pc Harper had been trying to apprehend teenagers who had stolen a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, when he became entangled in a tow strap behind their Seat Toledo.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
The trial over the death of Police Constable Andrew Harper is due to resume. The trial of three men charged accused of murdering the police officer was previously abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic. A senior judge expressed deep sorrow for the family of Pc Harper as he halted the trial in March. Pc Harper, 28, was killed as he responded to a call for a burglary in Berkshire in August 2019.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Upon pulling up to the home, the officer was rushed by the family who were holding their three week old baby girl, who was not breathing. Ofc. Maciejewski calmly takes the baby in his arms and performs..