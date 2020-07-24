Global  
 

PC Andrew Harper: Three teenagers cleared of murdering police officer who was dragged along road

Independent Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
A teenager has been found not guilty murdering PC Andrew Harper after dragging the police officer to his death.
PC Andrew Harper murder trial: Jury retires to consider verdicts

 The court heard how PC Andrew Harper died from catastrophic injuries after he was dragged by a car.
Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper's death

Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death

More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where the 28-year-old Thames Valley police officer fell after being dragged more than a mile behind a car on the night of August 15 last year. A small circle of blue and white painted stones had been laid on the verge in tribute to the officer, with one saying “when your heart stopped beating a part of me died”. Pc Harper had been trying to apprehend teenagers who had stolen a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, when he became entangled in a tow strap behind their Seat Toledo.

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial to resume

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial to resume

The trial over the death of Police Constable Andrew Harper is due to resume. The trial of three men charged accused of murdering the police officer was previously abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic. A senior judge expressed deep sorrow for the family of Pc Harper as he halted the trial in March. Pc Harper, 28, was killed as he responded to a call for a burglary in Berkshire in August 2019.

Teenagers guilty of killing PC Andrew Harper

 Three youths are convicted of manslaughter after the officer died as he was dragged behind their car.
Pc Harper murder accused have no idea of grief and loss they caused, court told

 Three teenagers accused of dragging Pc Andrew Harper to his death have no understanding of the "damage" they caused, a court has heard.
