You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Spain local lockdown measures ‘helping keep people alert’



Countries preparing for a second wave of coronavirus infections have a lot to learn from what is happening in Spain, a public health expert tells Euronews.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:08 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus live: Spain and Portugal see new clusters raising second wave fears



Coronavirus live: Spain and Portugal see new clusters raising second wave fears Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:00 Published on June 23, 2020 Importance of flu vaccine during pandemic



Warnings about the devastating effects of a second wave of coronavirus cases continue, but a top U.S. health official says there's one thing you need to do to prevent it from being even worse. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:16 Published on June 16, 2020

Tweets about this Carly Jay 🐝 RT @Sotlive: Nearly 7,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded across Catalonia, an autonomous region of Spain which includes Barcelona,… 6 hours ago StokeonTrentLive Nearly 7,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded across Catalonia, an autonomous region of Spain which includes… https://t.co/zCkqp4LcYD 6 hours ago