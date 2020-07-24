Coronavirus: Scientists hit out at Chris Whitty over claims will be difficult for UK to eliminate Covid-19

Chris Whitty: We may have to change Covid-19 strategy in winter



Professor Chris Whitty told the Lords Science and Technology Committee that it is not yet known what measures for keeping the virus at bay will be most effective in the winter.England's chief medical officer said getting the balance right between protecting the country and protecting the economy is key for further easing of restrictions but the approach might change at the end of the year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published on January 1, 1970