Coronavirus: Scientists hit out at Chris Whitty over claims will be difficult for UK to eliminate Covid-19

Independent Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Top scientists have hit out at claims by England's chief medical officer that the UK will struggle to eliminate Covid-19.
