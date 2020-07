Chile lifts COVID-19 lockdown as Latin America still hardest-hit



After months of lockdown, Chile cautiously starts to lift restrictions, while its neighbours across Latin America struggle to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31 Published 2 hours ago

Why is Australia’s second biggest city back in coronavirus lockdown?



Metropolitan Melbourne returned to lockdown on 8 July after Victoria recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus since the start of the week, which was at the time the highest daily increase since the.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 04:58 Published 21 hours ago