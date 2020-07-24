Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drag Race icon Miz Cracker overcame financial ruin, flooding and a near death experience before All Stars 5

PinkNews Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Drag Race All Stars 5 finalist Miz Cracker revealed that she had “a bunch of disasters” just before returning to the competition. Miz Cracker will go up against Shea Couleé and Jujubee in Friday night’s (July 24) grand finale, which she goes into riding high after two consecutive wins. Throughout the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Allure - Published
News video: Miz Cracker’s Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day

Miz Cracker’s Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day 13:12

 Drag Queen extraordinaire Miz Cracker from RuPaul's Drag Race shares the first five and last five skincare and self-care steps that get her through any day. Miz cracker spills the tea on why she didn't used to use setting spray and who she talks to at the end of her day before lights out. RuPaul’s...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Drag Race Recap: Jane Krakowski Guest Judges The Stand-Up Smackdown | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap [Video]

Drag Race Recap: Jane Krakowski Guest Judges The Stand-Up Smackdown | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap

Watch our video on the Top 20 Must Have Merch for RuPaul's Drag Race Fans and let us know in the comments which one is your fav! Click to watch: https://wmojo.com/RuPaulMerch

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:51Published
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Cast Teaches You Drag Slang [Video]

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Cast Teaches You Drag Slang

The Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5' school us in Drag slang. From "dusted" to "sickening," Shea Couleé, Jujubee, Derrick Barry, Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair, Alexis Mateo, Ongina, India..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 08:31Published
The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Take a Friendship Test [Video]

The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Take a Friendship Test

The Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e mirroring each other's dance moves or giving each other heartwarming compliments, the queens prove..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 08:05Published

Tweets about this