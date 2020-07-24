Coronavirus: Luton councillors 'sorry' for lockdown breach

Thousands of easyJet staff to lose jobs as airline cuts workforce by up to 30%



Thousands of easyJet staff are to lose their jobs under plans announced by the airline. The Luton-based carrier said it intends to reduce its workforce by up to 30% as it cuts the size of its fleet due to the coronavirus pandemic. This follows similar moves by other airlines such as British Airways and Ryanair. EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We realise that these are very difficult times and we are having to consider very difficult decisions which will impact our people, but we want to protect as many jobs as we can for the long term.”

