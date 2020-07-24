Miriam Margolyes admits she’s ‘lonely, anxious and depressed’ in lockdown away from her partner of 52 years Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Miriam Margolyes has admitted that, after months in the throes of lockdown, she’s feeling “depressed, anxious and lonely”. The British-Australian actor, 78, has been in a relationship with academic Heather Sutherland for decades, preferring to live separately for personal space reasons. Appearing on the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds join to celebrate a Dunkirk hero's 100th birthday



One of the 'forgotten heroes of Dunkirk' who faced a lonely 100th birthday in lockdown says he was overwhelmed after hundreds turned out to celebrate.Eric Taylor stood and waved as countless well.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published on June 24, 2020

Tweets about this