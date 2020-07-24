|
Miriam Margolyes admits she’s ‘lonely, anxious and depressed’ in lockdown away from her partner of 52 years
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Miriam Margolyes has admitted that, after months in the throes of lockdown, she’s feeling “depressed, anxious and lonely”. The British-Australian actor, 78, has been in a relationship with academic Heather Sutherland for decades, preferring to live separately for personal space reasons. Appearing on the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this