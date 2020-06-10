Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Love Island's Dr Alex George 'hurting bad' after death of younger brother

Daily Record Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Love Island's Dr Alex George 'hurting bad' after death of younger brotherThe A&E doctor shared the news on Instagram on Friday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Love Island's Dr Alex George almost died from sepsis in 2017 [Video]

Love Island's Dr Alex George almost died from sepsis in 2017

Love Island's Dr Alex George almost died from sepsis in 2017 The medical professional - who has been working on the NHS frontline on the A&E ward at Lewisham Hospital, south east London, amid the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published
Love Island's Dr Alex George almost died from sepsis [Video]

Love Island's Dr Alex George almost died from sepsis

'Love Island' star Dr Alex George has revealed he came close to death when he contracted sepsis in 2017.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:12Published
George Floyd's brother to Congress: 'Stop the pain' [Video]

George Floyd's brother to Congress: 'Stop the pain'

George Floyd's younger brother took his grief to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday with an impassioned plea that lawmakers not let his brother's death be in vain, lamenting that he "didn't deserve to die..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Welsh Love Island star announces his younger brother has died

Welsh Love Island star announces his younger brother has died Dr Alex George, originally from Carmarthen, announced on Friday that his younger brother Llŷr had died. Dr Alex said his brother was 'the kindest and most...
Wales Online

Love Island’s Dr Alex George ‘devastated’ following death of his younger brother

 Love Island star Dr Alex George has said he is “devastated” following the death of his younger brother.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this