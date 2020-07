Textiles firm has switched some of its production to face masks



A textiles firm has revealed reveals how it has saved jobs after switching some of its production to making face masks during the pandemic.Lancashire Textiles, which usually makes bedding, feared it.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago

Watch how Mumbai salons are reopening with sanitisers, protection kits | Covid



Grooming salons in India's financial capital reopened after a gap of around three months. Mumbai has been the hardest-hit by Covid among all Indian cities. Mumbai's Covid tally has crossed 75,500 with.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15 Published on June 28, 2020