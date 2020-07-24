PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder charge

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 21 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter 00:49 Driver Henry Long, 19, has been found not guilty of murder, but had ealierpleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Pc Andrew Harper. PassengersJessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were cleared of murder but foundguilty of manslaughter.