Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder charge

BBC Local News Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Oxford -- Jed Foster was charged with killing PC Andrew Harper before the case against him was dropped.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter

Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter 00:49

 Driver Henry Long, 19, has been found not guilty of murder, but had ealierpleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Pc Andrew Harper. PassengersJessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were cleared of murder but foundguilty of manslaughter.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder [Video]

Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder

Pc Andrew Harper’s widow said she was “immensely disappointed” after threeteenagers who dragged him to his death were cleared of his murder. DriverHenry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Detective: Pc Andrew Harper paid ultimate price for teenagers' criminality [Video]

Detective: Pc Andrew Harper paid ultimate price for teenagers' criminality

Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police speaks followingthe trial of Henry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole,both 18, over the death of Pc Andrew Harper...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death [Video]

Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death

More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this

MaxMerid

MaxDesMerid PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder charge https://t.co/J159UIbv2q 2 wrongs don’t… https://t.co/3NzZdA4wLJ 28 minutes ago

Susan55749782

Susan x A RT @BRLMatter: Absolutely no remorse for causing the death of one of an innocent police officer. That death left a new wife, and a family… 33 minutes ago

JoeEagl

Joe Gale 🦂 RT @juliehealy67: BBC News - PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder charge https://t.co/QTstaSayzq 53 minutes ago

rpggotme

Ron Scumbag solicitors jumping on the compensation bandwagon. As expected the @bbcnews #mediascum straight on it.… https://t.co/32BzPlaSm6 57 minutes ago

juliehealy67

Julie Healy BBC News - PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder charge https://t.co/QTstaSayzq 2 hours ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder charge: Jed Foster was charged with killing PC… https://t.co/RIMx2WtW48 2 hours ago

Anglophoria

🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿SouthernGraceSC🇬🇧 RT @BBCEngland: PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder charge https://t.co/ak9XLfUZIg 6 hours ago