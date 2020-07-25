Global  
 

Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green dies aged 73

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green dies aged 73Green was born in 1946 and went on to become co-founder of Fleetwood Mac.
