Harrogate Town 1-0 Boreham Wood: Jack Muldoon winner secures Wembley National League final place

BBC Local News Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Jack Muldoon’s header earns Harrogate victory over Boreham Wood in the National League play-off semi-final.
davidarcherNI

David Archer RT @BBCSport: Harrogate Town are off to Wembley! Simon Weaver's side are one game away from the EFL after beating Boreham Wood 1-0. Read… 4 minutes ago

RichyAlde

Richy Aldred RT @BBCYorkSport: ⚽⚽FULL TIME: @HarrogateTown 1-0 Boreham Wood⚽⚽ HARROGATE TOWN ARE IN TO THE PLAY OFF FINAL AT WEMBLEY! https://t.co/SYbH… 10 minutes ago

jstands4jay

Jay RT @Ollie_Bayliss: Here’s the goal that sent Harrogate Town to Wembley! Jack Muldoon’s 64th minute header saw them beat Boreham Wood 1-0.… 26 minutes ago

marlor_marie

Marie Marlor RT @Ollie_Bayliss: FT: Harrogate Town 1 Boreham Wood 0 A Jack Muldoon second half header sends Harrogate to Wembley next Sunday afternoon.… 30 minutes ago

Born2BMild

Born2BMild My other club, Harrogate Town, just beat Boreham Wood to secure Wembley National League final place - https://t.co/dNnPOGeG3z 39 minutes ago

BBCYork

BBC Radio York Harrogate Town 1-0 Boreham Wood: Jack Muldoon winner secures Wembley National League final place https://t.co/zsKh2pDkGv 40 minutes ago