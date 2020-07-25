Harrogate Town 1-0 Boreham Wood: Jack Muldoon winner secures Wembley National League final place
Saturday, 25 July 2020 (
56 minutes ago) BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Jack Muldoon’s header earns Harrogate victory over Boreham Wood in the National League play-off semi-final.
