Peter Green: Fleetwood Mac co-founder dies aged 73

BBC News Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The British-American rock band's influential guitarist died peacefully in his sleep, his family says.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died

A legend is lost: Former Fleetwood Mac star Peter Green has died 00:54

 It has been announced that the star has passed away at the age of 73. The guitarist started the iconic band Fleetwood Mac in 1967 alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer, and bassist John McVie.

Peter Green (musician) Peter Green (musician) British blues rock guitarist

'One of the most influential guitar players of all-time': Stars react to Peter Green's death

 Across social media, fans and loved ones are reacting to the death of Peter Green. The dexterous blues guitarist, who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood..
USATODAY.com
Fleetwood Mac Fleetwood Mac English-American rock band

Guitarist Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder, Dies At 73

 Peter Green, the guitarist who co-founded Fleetwood Mac before quitting the band in 1970, has died, lawyers for his family said. He was 73.
