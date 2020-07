EasyJet statement with important advice to holidaymakers Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The airline expressed its disappointment at the Government's stance to remove Spain from its safe travel destinations. The airline expressed its disappointment at the Government's stance to remove Spain from its safe travel destinations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday



English holidaymakers can embark on overseas trips from Saturday as quarantine restrictions are lifted and travel advice is updated.The 14-day self-isolation policy for people returning to or visiting.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this