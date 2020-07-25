How many cases are there in your area?

Kitten rescued after being chased into car engine by stray dogs



A kitten was rescued after being chased into a car engine by stray dogs in Chonburi, eastern Thailand. Local teacher Wallapa Marod, 32, drove her car to school but had to stop after she heard a meow.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:17 Published 16 hours ago

One killed and 14 injured after market stall collapses during storm in Thailand



One person was killed and at least 14 others injured when a market roof collapsed during a storm in Thailand. The woman named Supranee, 32, was working on a stall selling sausages when the steel.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:36 Published 1 day ago