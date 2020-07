Werenski shares lead in Minnesota after Thompson stumbles Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Richy Werenski shot a three-under 68 to hold onto a share of the lead with fellow American Michael Thompson heading into the final day of the 3M Open in Minnesota. 👓 View full article

