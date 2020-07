Cliftonville given Irish Cup boost as Harney and Breen see suspensions overturned after successful appeal Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Cliftonville have confirmed their arbitration case against the Irish FA Appeals Board regarding suspensions over two of their players ahead of their Irish Cup semi-finals has been successful. Cliftonville have confirmed their arbitration case against the Irish FA Appeals Board regarding suspensions over two of their players ahead of their Irish Cup semi-finals has been successful. 👓 View full article

