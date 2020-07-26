|
'Must act faster': Priti Patel demands to know why Twitter and Instagram took so long to remove Wiley's antisemitic posts
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
'The antisemitic posts from Wiley are abhorrent. They should not have been able to remain on Twitter and Instagram for so long'
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
'I'm just warming up:' Ibrahimovic dismisses retirement talkMILAN: AC Milan striker has ruled out hanging up his boots after this season, insisting Saturday he is "just warming up". "So you think that I'm done, that my..
WorldNews
'It's like God knew I needed you, my angel': Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with a baby boyVanessa Morgan is expecting. The "Riverdale" star took to Instagram to share the big to announce her pregnancy and the gender of her baby: A boy.
USATODAY.com
Billie Eilish to release new song 'My Future' next weekFans of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish have a new reason to cheer as the musician on Saturday announced her new song 'My Future', which will debut next week...
WorldNews
Boohoo: Five things you may not know about the fashion firmThe Instagram-friendly fashion brand has seen a rapid rise, but could its success be under threat?
BBC News
Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary
Priti Patel to propose new laws against foreign interference after Russia influence reportBritain has improved its position since the report was written, Priti Patel claims
Independent
UK unveils citizenship offer for Hongkongers
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:54Published
Priti Patel promises 'compassionate' Home Office after Windrush scandalHome secretary lays out five-point plan to implement recommendations of independent review Priti Patel has promised a more compassionate, “putting people..
WorldNews
Priti Patel promises review of hostile environment policy following Windrush scandalHome secretary pledges to put 'people above cases' – but campaigners accuse her of 'paying lip service'
Independent
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this