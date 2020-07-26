Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Must act faster': Priti Patel demands to know why Twitter and Instagram took so long to remove Wiley's antisemitic posts

Independent Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
'The antisemitic posts from Wiley are abhorrent. They should not have been able to remain on Twitter and Instagram for so long'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

'I'm just warming up:' Ibrahimovic dismisses retirement talk

 MILAN: AC Milan striker has ruled out hanging up his boots after this season, insisting Saturday he is "just warming up". "So you think that I'm done, that my..
WorldNews

'It's like God knew I needed you, my angel': Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with a baby boy

 Vanessa Morgan is expecting. The "Riverdale" star took to Instagram to share the big to announce her pregnancy and the gender of her baby: A boy.
USATODAY.com

Billie Eilish to release new song 'My Future' next week

 Fans of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish have a new reason to cheer as the musician on Saturday announced her new song 'My Future', which will debut next week...
WorldNews

Boohoo: Five things you may not know about the fashion firm

 The Instagram-friendly fashion brand has seen a rapid rise, but could its success be under threat?
BBC News

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Priti Patel to propose new laws against foreign interference after Russia influence report

 Britain has improved its position since the report was written, Priti Patel claims
Independent
UK unveils citizenship offer for Hongkongers [Video]

UK unveils citizenship offer for Hongkongers

Some residents of Hong Kong will soon be able to apply for UK citizenship -- starting January of next year. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Priti Patel promises 'compassionate' Home Office after Windrush scandal

 Home secretary lays out five-point plan to implement recommendations of independent review Priti Patel has promised a more compassionate, “putting people..
WorldNews

Priti Patel promises review of hostile environment policy following Windrush scandal

 Home secretary pledges to put 'people above cases' – but campaigners accuse her of 'paying lip service'
Independent

Related news from verified sources

Wiley: Priti Patel probes Twitter and Instagram delay in removing 'appalling' posts

 The home secretary says anti-Semitic posts should be taken off Twitter and Instagram more quickly.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily RecordIndependent

Priti Patel promises 'compassionate' Home Office after Windrush scandal

Priti Patel promises 'compassionate' Home Office after Windrush scandal Home secretary lays out five-point plan to implement recommendations of independent review Priti Patel has promised a more compassionate, “putting people...
WorldNews Also reported by •Independent

Boohoo urges Priti Patel to license garment factories

 Group at centre of pay and working conditions allegations calls on home secretary to implement fit to trade scheme
FT.com Also reported by •Leicester Mercury

Tweets about this