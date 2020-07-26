Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Swansea City v Brentford

BBC News Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Championship game between Swansea City and Brentford.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Swansea City vs Brentford live - latest updates

Swansea City vs Brentford live - latest updates Follow live updates from the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final between the Swans and the Bees right here
Wales Online

Championship play-off dates: When will Brentford, Fulham, Cardiff and Swansea compete for a Premier League place?

 Brentford will take on Swansea City while Fulham face Cardiff City in the play-off semi-finals
Independent

Swansea City webchat: Swans triumph as play-off fight with Brentford looms

Swansea City webchat: Swans triumph as play-off fight with Brentford looms The Swans pulled off a sensational victory to make it into the play-offs, with a little help from Stoke
Wales Online


Tweets about this