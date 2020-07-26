Swansea City v Brentford

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Swansea City vs Brentford live - latest updates Follow live updates from the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final between the Swans and the Bees right here

Wales Online 4 hours ago



Championship play-off dates: When will Brentford, Fulham, Cardiff and Swansea compete for a Premier League place? Brentford will take on Swansea City while Fulham face Cardiff City in the play-off semi-finals

Independent 3 days ago



Swansea City webchat: Swans triumph as play-off fight with Brentford looms The Swans pulled off a sensational victory to make it into the play-offs, with a little help from Stoke

Wales Online 3 days ago





Tweets about this