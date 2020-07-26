Global  
 

Surrey crowd pilot friendly attracts 1,000 fans at the Oval

BBC News Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
One thousand fans enjoy the sunshine and return of live cricket for Surrey's friendly with Middlesex at The Oval.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Fans return to live sport at The Oval

Fans return to live sport at The Oval 01:37

 Sky News correspondent Sadiya Chowdhury reports from The Oval where 1,000 fans are attending Surrey's friendly against Middlesex as part of the return of crowds to live sport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oval The Oval cricket ground in Kennington, South London

