Surrey crowd pilot friendly attracts 1,000 fans at the Oval
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Surrey crowd pilot friendly attracts 1,000 fans at the Oval
Sunday, 26 July 2020 (
17 minutes ago
)
One thousand fans enjoy the sunshine and return of live cricket for Surrey's friendly with Middlesex at The Oval.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
8 hours ago
Fans return to live sport at The Oval
01:37
Sky News correspondent Sadiya Chowdhury reports from The Oval where 1,000 fans are attending Surrey's friendly against Middlesex as part of the return of crowds to live sport amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oval
cricket ground in Kennington, South London
In pictures: Crowds return to domestic cricket at The Oval
Fans are back at domestic cricket today, with Surrey’s friendly against Middlesex chosen as a pilot event by the Government.
Belfast Telegraph
8 hours ago
