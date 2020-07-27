Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Oxfordshire care home enjoys visit from penguins

BBC News Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Humboldt penguins Charlie and Rupert visit residents of Enstone Care Home in Chipping Norton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oxfordshire Oxfordshire County of England

Rare Footage of Prince Charles Flying Tiger Moth Biplane [Video]

Rare Footage of Prince Charles Flying Tiger Moth Biplane

We’ve found some rare archive footage of Prince Charles flying a pre-war Tiger Moth biplane at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Oxford protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue [Video]

Oxford protesters call for removal of Cecil Rhodes statue

Protesters gather in front of the statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes in Oxford. A council leader has invited Oxford University’s Oriel College to make a planning request to remove the statue, which has been at the centre of a long-running row.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Chipping Norton Chipping Norton Market town and civil parish in West Oxfordshire, England


Related videos from verified sources

A great grandfather spent eight weeks on a ventilator with covid [Video]

A great grandfather spent eight weeks on a ventilator with covid

A great grandfather is believed to be the person who spent the longest time on a ventilator with covid - after being hooked up for eight weeks.David Ford, 78, a retired taxi driver, was taken into..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
Coronavirus: Husband and wife reunited after five months [Video]

Coronavirus: Husband and wife reunited after five months

Husband stuck in New Zealand finally returns home to visit wife in care home.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:35Published
Senior nurse is clapped home by colleagues after beating coronavirus [Video]

Senior nurse is clapped home by colleagues after beating coronavirus

A senior nurse who spent 41 days in intensive care due to coronavirus has returned home after being given an emotional send-off by hospital staff. Colleagues from Bradford Royal Infirmary gathered to..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this