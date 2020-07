Daily coronavirus case rates in European holiday spots Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

There are concerns that quarantines may also be brought in for people visiting France and Germany There are concerns that quarantines may also be brought in for people visiting France and Germany 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold



CNN reports that due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, US citizens have been shut out of Canada and a slew of nations around the world. The EU is scheduled to open its borders on July 1st... Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published on June 27, 2020

Tweets about this