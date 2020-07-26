Global  
 

Thomas Frank: Brentford boss wants VAR in Championship after play-off loss

BBC News Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank calls on video assistant referees to be used in the Championship after his side had a player sent off at Swansea.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Frank: Honestly, Brentford are confident

Frank: Honestly, Brentford are confident 00:48

 Brentford head coach Thomas Frank insists his side still have belief going into Sunday's play-off semi-final against Swansea, whose manager Steve Cooper says confidence is high at the club.

Griffin Park: Can Brentford give ground perfect send-off by winning promotion through the play-offs?

 Brentford bid to give Griffin Park the perfect send-off in the Championship play-offs, even if their fans cannot join them.
Challenge Cup: Sheffield Eagles withdraw with player welfare 'overriding factor'

 Championship club Sheffield Eagles withdraw from this season's Challenge Cup, citing player welfare concerns.
Coventry City: Championship-bound club to stay at Birmingham's St Andrew's ground

 Coventry City agree to groundshare at Birmingham City's St Andrew's Stadium for the 2020-21 campaign.
Leeds United defend open-top bus celebration after stay home plea

 The club has been criticised for parading the Championship trophy after telling fans to stay home.
VAR: Referees' boss Mike Riley to present review at Premier League meeting

 Referees' boss Mike Riley will present his season's review of the video assistant referee system on Friday at a Premier League shareholders' meeting.
Referees' boss Riley to present VAR review at Premier League meeting

 Referees' boss Mike Riley will present his season's review of the video assistant referee system on Friday at a Premier League shareholders' meeting.
Mourinho fears for future of 'beautiful game' after VAR decision shakes spurs [Video]

Mourinho fears for future of 'beautiful game' after VAR decision shakes spurs

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he fears for the future of football after his side were on the wrong end of one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the season in a 3-1 loss at Sheffield United.

Frank reflects on missed opportunity [Video]

Frank reflects on missed opportunity

Brentford boss Thomas Frank shares his thoughts after their 1-0 loss to Stoke meant they missed a chance to move to second in the Championship.

Brentford hot on the heels of West Brom [Video]

Brentford hot on the heels of West Brom

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he was delighted with his teams grit and determination as they grounded out a 1-0 win over Preston to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive

Frank: We'll keep pushing [Video]

Frank: We'll keep pushing

Thomas Frank says his Brentford side will keep pushing for an automatic promotion spot following victory over Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship.

VAR: Referees' boss Mike Riley to present review at Premier League meeting

 Referees' boss Mike Riley will present his season's review of the video assistant referee system on Friday at a Premier League shareholders' meeting.
