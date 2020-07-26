|
Thomas Frank: Brentford boss wants VAR in Championship after play-off loss
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank calls on video assistant referees to be used in the Championship after his side had a player sent off at Swansea.
