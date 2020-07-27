Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morrisons selling £25 food box to celebrate Yorkshire Day

Hull Daily Mail Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Morrisons selling £25 food box to celebrate Yorkshire DayBox includes treats including biscuits, cheese and chutney.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this