BBC Radio Wales presenter Chris Needs dies aged 68

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
A BBC Radio Wales presenter has died after a short battle with ill health.
Related news from verified sources

Chris Needs: BBC Radio Wales broadcaster dies aged 68

 The BBC Radio Wales presenter, classical pianist and actor died on Sunday from a heart condition.
BBC News

Radio presenter Chris Needs has died

Radio presenter Chris Needs has died Tributes have been paid to the DJ who presented a late night music and chat show on BBC Radio Wales
Wales Online


