Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
BBC Radio Wales presenter Chris Needs dies aged 68
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
BBC Radio Wales presenter Chris Needs dies aged 68
Monday, 27 July 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
A BBC Radio Wales presenter has died after a short battle with ill health.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Chris Needs: BBC Radio Wales broadcaster dies aged 68
The BBC Radio Wales presenter, classical pianist and actor died on Sunday from a heart condition.
BBC News
4 hours ago
Radio presenter Chris Needs has died
Tributes have been paid to the DJ who presented a late night music and chat show on BBC Radio Wales
Wales Online
4 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Hong Kong
Coronavirus disease 2019
John Lewis
Premier League
Donald Trump
South Korea
North Korea
Olivia de Havilland
New York City
Chelsea F.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Chengdu
Braves
New Zealand
Gold Price
postseason
Milano
WORTH WATCHING
John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time
Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot?
Charlamagne Tha God criticizes Biden for calling Trump ‘first’ racist president
No beer or chicken but South Korean fans are back at the ball game