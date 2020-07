Chris Needs 'a giant of Welsh radio' dies Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Tributes are paid to BBC Radio Wales presenter Chris Needs, who has died suddenly at the age of 68. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Darron Cullen Wow, shocked to hear this! RIP Chris Needs, giant of Welsh radio. 4 hours ago Radio In The UK RT @TheDaveBrookes: Very sad to hear that Chris Needs has passed away. A giant of Welsh broadcasting who’ll be missed by so many. Thoughts… 4 hours ago Dave Brookes Very sad to hear that Chris Needs has passed away. A giant of Welsh broadcasting who’ll be missed by so many. Thoug… https://t.co/GlmN8zjE4d 4 hours ago