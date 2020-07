Pete RT @BBCSportScot: Hearts and Partick Thistle will be in the Scottish Championship and League One respectively this season after an arbitrat… 1 minute ago DundeeBloke#GTTO #MOATS 🌹✊ RT @scotsunsport: BREAKING: Hearts and Partick LOSE arbitration bid to have relegations overturned as Dundee United, Raith and Cove promoti… 2 minutes ago GariochGrapeVine Hearts & Partick Thistle relegations confirmed by arbitration panel Playing with a justified grudge against all th… https://t.co/C3H9ikDmSt 5 minutes ago JustCallMeHim RT @edinburghpaper: BREAKING: A joint legal bid by Hearts and Partick Thistle to reverse their relegations has been rejected | @BarryAnders… 7 minutes ago GeoVision BBC Sport - Hearts & Partick Thistle relegations confirmed by arbitration panel https://t.co/pAZMEBc1qX 9 minutes ago Kev R Hearts & Partick Thistle relegations confirmed by arbitration panel - BBC Sport Here endeth the journey, though cal… https://t.co/SYe7mczgOL 11 minutes ago Amy Stewart RT @ClydeSSB: Hearts and Partick Thistle have failed to overturn their relegations following an arbitration case, consigning them to relega… 12 minutes ago Clyde 1 Superscoreboard Hearts and Partick Thistle have failed to overturn their relegations following an arbitration case, consigning them… https://t.co/t26BqpE61x 14 minutes ago