Nicola Sturgeon faces questions over when she knew of allegations against Alex Salmond

Boris Johnson visits RAF Lossiemouth



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited RAF Lossiemouth in Moray during a visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of the Union in the coronavirus crisis recovery. The visit comes as Mr Johnson claimed that resources of the Union, such as the armed forces, had been essential in the effort to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic.

