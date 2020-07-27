Nicola Sturgeon faces questions over when she knew of allegations against Alex Salmond

The Scottish government have repurposed the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital - a temporary field hospital for coronavirus patients in the SEC Centre, Glasgow - to treat patients across NHS Scotland who had treatments postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon today met staff and patients at the facility, as the hospital began carrying out non-Covid treatments and consultations. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has denied Boris Johnson's claim that an independent Scotland could not have handled the coronavirus outbreak - saying many of the issues were a 'feature of where power lies'. The First Minister of Scotland also said the pandemic was nothing to champion or celebrate. Report by Connerv.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has announced that guidance for vulnerable people to shield during the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland will pause on August 1st, with significant easing from Friday. Report by Connerv.
People in Scotland who are shielding due to being classed as at higher risk from coronavirus will no longer need to from August 1, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.The First Minister also revealed some further easing on restrictions for people in this category from Friday, including enabling them to meet more people both indoors and outdoors.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited RAF Lossiemouth in Moray during a visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of the Union in the coronavirus crisis recovery. The visit comes as Mr Johnson claimed that resources of the Union, such as the armed forces, had been essential in the effort to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic. Report by Connerv.