|
Coronavirus outbreak at Craven Arms travellers site 'worrying'
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
A total of 23 cases have been confirmed at the site in Craven Arms, with numbers expected to grow.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Craven Arms Human settlement in England
Covid outbreak at Craven Arms caravan park affects 21 peopleThree cases were confirmed last week, and health officials predict the number will rise.
BBC News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this