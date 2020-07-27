Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus outbreak at Craven Arms travellers site 'worrying'

BBC News Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
A total of 23 cases have been confirmed at the site in Craven Arms, with numbers expected to grow.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Craven Arms Craven Arms Human settlement in England

Covid outbreak at Craven Arms caravan park affects 21 people

 Three cases were confirmed last week, and health officials predict the number will rise.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak at Craven Arms travellers site 'worrying'

 A total of 23 cases have been confirmed at the site in Craven Arms, with numbers expected to grow.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Local NewsDaily Record

Tweets about this

haycinemabooks

Hay Cinema Bookshop RT @SgtDamienK: There has been a COVID-19 outbreak in Craven Arms but the risk to the general public is low. Additional testing is in place… 51 minutes ago

tamalyn1

•.✫Tami✫.• RT @testcorona: Shropshire Council today said that 21 residents at the Craven Arms site have now tested positive for Covid-19. The outbreak… 2 hours ago

testcorona

Coronavirus Testing Shropshire Council today said that 21 residents at the Craven Arms site have now tested positive for Covid-19. The… https://t.co/QeZ4rsarE9 3 hours ago

melanie78016136

melanie RT @bbcmtd: Covid outbreak at Craven Arms caravan park affects 21 people https://t.co/w6aJTsys8J 5 hours ago

dobiemanengland

colin bastafield RT @AndrewW66619812: Coronavirus outbreak at Shropshire caravan park confirmed Twenty-one new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at a S… 5 hours ago

CalvinMoorley

Calvin Moorley PhD RT @caspertown42: Covid outbreak at Craven Arms caravan park affects 21 people https://t.co/f3habGpDPQ 5 hours ago

EuEthnic

English_Ethnic_EU 🇪🇺 #FBPE #BlackLivesMatter RT @CompassionateP9: Covid outbreak at Craven Arms caravan park affects 21 people https://t.co/uF0L36OvlY 8 hours ago

KellyHewsonF

Kelly Hewson-Fisher RT @BBCEngland: Covid outbreak at Craven Arms caravan park affects 21 people https://t.co/wmDb75y93P 8 hours ago