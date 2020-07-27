Coronavirus outbreak at Craven Arms travellers site 'worrying'

Hay Cinema Bookshop RT @SgtDamienK: There has been a COVID-19 outbreak in Craven Arms but the risk to the general public is low. Additional testing is in place… 51 minutes ago

•.✫Tami✫.• RT @testcorona: Shropshire Council today said that 21 residents at the Craven Arms site have now tested positive for Covid-19. The outbreak… 2 hours ago

Coronavirus Testing Shropshire Council today said that 21 residents at the Craven Arms site have now tested positive for Covid-19. The… https://t.co/QeZ4rsarE9 3 hours ago

melanie RT @bbcmtd: Covid outbreak at Craven Arms caravan park affects 21 people https://t.co/w6aJTsys8J 5 hours ago

colin bastafield RT @AndrewW66619812: Coronavirus outbreak at Shropshire caravan park confirmed Twenty-one new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at a S… 5 hours ago

Calvin Moorley PhD RT @caspertown42: Covid outbreak at Craven Arms caravan park affects 21 people https://t.co/f3habGpDPQ 5 hours ago

English_Ethnic_EU 🇪🇺 #FBPE #BlackLivesMatter RT @CompassionateP9: Covid outbreak at Craven Arms caravan park affects 21 people https://t.co/uF0L36OvlY 8 hours ago