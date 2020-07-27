Global  
 

Glorious Goodwood: Stradivarius and Battaash seek historic wins

BBC News Monday, 27 July 2020
An unusual Glorious Goodwood starts on Tuesday with Stradivarius seeking to make history under Frankie Dettori.
Goodwood Racecourse Goodwood Racecourse horse racing venue in England


Stradivarius Stradivarius String instruments built by the Italian family Stradivari, particularly Antonio Stradivari


Battaash Battaash Irish-bred Thoroughbred racehorse


Frankie Dettori Frankie Dettori Italian jockey

King George: Enable wins record third title at Ascot

 Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by John Gosden, completes a record third King George triumph at Ascot.
BBC News

