Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win

Teenager arrested on suspicion of Wembley sister murders



An 18-year-old man has been arrested over the murders of two sisters in a London park, the Metropolitan Police said.The teenager was arrested at an address in south London overnight on suspicion of the murders of both Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, in the early hours of June 6.

