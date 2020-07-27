|
Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Scott Parker brushes aside Neil Harris' suggestion that Fulham celebrated victory at Cardiff City as if they were already at Wembley.
