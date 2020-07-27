Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win

BBC News Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Scott Parker brushes aside Neil Harris' suggestion that Fulham celebrated victory at Cardiff City as if they were already at Wembley.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scott Parker Scott Parker English association football player and manager


Fulham F.C. Fulham F.C. Association football club in England

Fulham beat Cardiff in play-off semi-final first leg

 Fulham score two brilliant first-leg goals to take total control of their Championship play-off semi-final against Cardiff City.
BBC News

Fulham take charge of play-off semi-final with Cardiff

 Fulham score two brilliant first-leg goals to take total control of their Championship play-off semi-final against Cardiff City.
BBC News

Wigan Athletic relegated after 1-1 draw with Fulham

 Wigan are relegated after being held to a draw by a Fulham side who must be content with a place in the play-offs.
BBC News

Neil Harris (footballer, born 1977) Neil Harris (footballer, born 1977) English association football player and manager


Cardiff City F.C. Cardiff City F.C. Association football club


Wembley Wembley Human settlement in England

Mikel Arteta gives update on Mesut Ozil [Video]

Mikel Arteta gives update on Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Mesut Ozil has returned to training having missed the last six games but he refused to say whether Arsenal’s highest-earner would feature at Wembley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Teenager arrested on suspicion of Wembley sister murders [Video]

Teenager arrested on suspicion of Wembley sister murders

An 18-year-old man has been arrested over the murders of two sisters in a London park, the Metropolitan Police said.The teenager was arrested at an address in south London overnight on suspicion of the murders of both Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, in the early hours of June 6.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harris disappointed by 'soft' penalty [Video]

Harris disappointed by 'soft' penalty

Cardiff manager Neil Harris was disappointed with the decision to award Fulham a first-half penalty during their 2-0 defeat to the London side but admits that Scott Parker's side edged the game..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:35Published
Parker delighted with 'key' three points [Video]

Parker delighted with 'key' three points

Fulham manager Scott Parker praised the work of his side as they closed the gap on the automatic promotion spots with a 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:29Published
Parker: Automatic promotion tough now [Video]

Parker: Automatic promotion tough now

Fulham boss Scott Parker admits the 3-0 defeat to Leeds has dealt a significant blow to their chances of automatic promotion.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Fulham beat Cardiff in play-off semi-final first leg

 Fulham score two brilliant first-leg goals to take total control of their Championship play-off semi-final against Cardiff City.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportFootball.london

Cardiff City 0-2 Fulham: Cottagers hold advantage after first leg win

 Fulham score two brilliant first-leg goals to take total control of their Championship play-off semi-final against Cardiff City.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Team Talk

Cardiff v Fulham LIVE commentary: Full coverage of tonight’s Championship play-off clash

 Cardiff take on Fulham tonight in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final. Fulham missed out on automation promotion last week when they could...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Team TalkBBC News

Tweets about this

bbcfoot

BBC Football News Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win: https://t.co/Mdo1Nuvg4C 14 seconds ago

FWPChampionship

FWP Championship NEWS: Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/frMo2hzHqf 1 minute ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win https://t.co/mjdcM8lgFD 20 minutes ago

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @footballdaily: 🗣"He came here struggled at first but I knew his quality, I am so pleased for him" Fulham boss Scott Parker on @Joshua… 36 minutes ago

srose93

Scott Rose Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win https://t.co/XNvrjqqMeQ 4 hours ago

Ggl5UCu4FD0l6JO

天使的泪 Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win https://t.co/UbpEMA9Xdl https://t.co/lKX7dWsjLi 5 hours ago

AmigoNewsUK

Amigo News 🇬🇧 - @BBC_WF - Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win https://t.co/fVj2nCKtEp 8 hours ago

NewsEverything_

NewsEverything Fulham boss Scott Parker insists ‘only half the tie done’ after first leg win https://t.co/N8wpvnWFiv 8 hours ago