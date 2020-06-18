Global  
 

Spain's PM criticises UK's decision to impose blanket quarantine as 'error'

Independent Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Pedro Sanchez says he is urging the British government to 'reconsider'
Pedro Sánchez Pedro Sánchez Spanish Prime Minister

