Madeleine McCann: German police search Hanover allotment near where suspect Christian Brueckner lived

Independent Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are searching an allotment in Germany, according to local reports.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: McCann suspect accused of rape

McCann suspect accused of rape 02:36

 Police investigating Madeleine McCann's disappearance are looking into claims of rape against the suspect.

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Hanover Hanover Capital of Lower Saxony, Germany


Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Disappearance of Madeleine McCann 2007 disappearance

Christian Brückner Christian Brückner German voice actor

