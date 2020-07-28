Global  
 

Thomas Frank wants Brentford to leave Griffin Park on a high

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Head coach Thomas Frank has promised Brentford will do everything in their power to produce one last magical moment at Griffin Park when Swansea visit on Wednesday night.
 Brentford head coach Thomas Frank insists his side still have belief going into Sunday's play-off semi-final against Swansea, whose manager Steve Cooper says confidence is high at the club.

