|
|
|
Thomas Frank wants Brentford to leave Griffin Park on a high
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Head coach Thomas Frank has promised Brentford will do everything in their power to produce one last magical moment at Griffin Park when Swansea visit on Wednesday night.
|
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Frank: Honestly, Brentford are confident 00:48
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank insists his side still have belief going into Sunday's play-off semi-final against Swansea, whose manager Steve Cooper says confidence is high at the club.
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|