Junior Cup final LIVE: Updates as Enniskillen Rangers bid to defend their title against Willowbank FC Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The week of local football finals continues tonight at Shamrock Park with the Junior Cup final. We'll bring you live updates from Portadown right here, as defending champions Enniskillen Rangers face Willowbank FC. The week of local football finals continues tonight at Shamrock Park with the Junior Cup final. We'll bring you live updates from Portadown right here, as defending champions Enniskillen Rangers face Willowbank FC. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Emirates FA Cup Final to be dedicated to mental health charity



The FA has today announced that this season’s Emirates FA Cup Final will be dedicated to Heads Up, with lead partner Emirates donating their title to the campaign. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this