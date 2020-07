MSP renews demands for answers over COVID-deaths at East Kilbride care home Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Labour's Monica Lennon reported Whitehills Care Home to the Care Inspectorate and the family of resident who died from the virus has hit out at the facility in a BBC documentary airing tonight. Labour's Monica Lennon reported Whitehills Care Home to the Care Inspectorate and the family of resident who died from the virus has hit out at the facility in a BBC documentary airing tonight. 👓 View full article

