Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Chase fans blast "shameless" player who took £-4,000 offer

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The Chase fans blast shameless player who took £-4,000 offerSome were demanding he writes his team mates IOUs after taking the low offer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this