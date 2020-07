You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Passengers arrive at London Stansted Airport as quarantine measures come into effect



Passengers arriving at Stansted Airport react to the Government's new quarantine measures requiring passengers to the UK to self-isolate for 14 days. All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions –.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published on June 8, 2020 251 Thais return from London and 20 are rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus



Footage shows 251 Thai nationals arriving in their homeland yesterday (June 1) after leaving the UK on a repatriation flight. Officials said that 20 of the group had high fevers and were rushed to.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:05 Published on June 2, 2020

Tweets about this