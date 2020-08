You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Audience-Based Targeting Transforms Local TV: Effectv’s James Rooke:



Audience-based targeting is transforming TV advertising as marketers seek to reach consumers based on more robust data including their intentions to buy products and services. The shift has led Comcast.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 13:54 Published 4 days ago Returning To School Could Take A Toll On Student's Mental Health



With the uncertainty surrounding a return to the classroom, a local child psychiatrist has some suggestions for parents on how to handle some fears of the unknown regarding back to school. KDKA's Amy.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago Spain local lockdown measures ‘helping keep people alert’



Spain local lockdown measures ‘helping keep people alert’ Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:07 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this