Andi Peters returns to studio for birthday as fans left speechless over his age Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The competition presenter has spent weeks speaking from his garage, but today returned to the ITV1 studio to present Lorraine with the Scottish TV presenter away on holiday. The competition presenter has spent weeks speaking from his garage, but today returned to the ITV1 studio to present Lorraine with the Scottish TV presenter away on holiday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Megan Kelsall RT @birmingham_live: Andi Peters returns to ITV studio for birthday as GMB fans left speechless over his age https://t.co/TFRq8WkmlY 2 hours ago Birmingham Live Andi Peters returns to ITV studio for birthday as GMB fans left speechless over his age https://t.co/TFRq8WkmlY 2 hours ago