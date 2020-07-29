Global  
 

Aitor Karanka: Birmingham City set to appoint Spaniard as new boss

BBC News Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Birmingham City are set to name former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka as Pep Clotet's replacement, reports BBC Radio WM.
