Coronavirus: No 'viable' alternative to mandatory 14-day quarantine for UK passengers, says culture secretary

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed.
Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, has said the impending ban and stripping of Huawei products in UK 5G network will result in delays and cost billions.
Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, confirms the impending ban of Huawei products in UK 5G network.
Culture, Media, Digital and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden confirms that Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding billions to the cost and delaying the delivery of the high-speed mobile network.The National Security Council took the decision – which will increase tensions with Beijing – after the impact of US sanctions raised concerns about Huawei’s continued involvement in the UK’s 5G infrastructure.From next year, telecoms firms will be banned from purchasing new 5G equipment from Huawei.
