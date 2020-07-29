Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, just donated more than a billion dollars to LGBT+ rights and racial justice groups

PinkNews Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon’s billionaire chief executive and founder Jeff Bezos, ahas donated around $1.7 billion to a roster of 116 racial justice, LGBT+ rights and public health groups. The sum, which is 0.94 per cent of Bezos’ thumping net worth at the time of writing, is part of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson [Video]

The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson

Civil rights leader and longtime US congressman John Lewis spent his life fighting for freedom and justice for everyone. In this illuminating conversation with lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson,..

Credit: TED     Duration: 23:46Published
Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam

Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published
This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business [Video]

This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business

This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business July 16, 1995 The brainchild of founder Jeff Bezos, the online retail behemoth began simply as an online bookseller. Named after the Amazon River,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this