East Kilbride racist claimed Swastika was "Chinese peace symbol" court hears Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Jason Dickeson also told police officers he "hated all the Irish immigrants" and was a friend of right wing extremist Tommy Robinson. Jason Dickeson also told police officers he "hated all the Irish immigrants" and was a friend of right wing extremist Tommy Robinson. 👓 View full article

