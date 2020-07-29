Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hamilton sign striker Tunde Owolabi ahead of Celtic opener

Daily Record Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Hamilton sign striker Tunde Owolabi ahead of Celtic openerThe forward netted 35 goals last season for FC United of Manchester
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

flashingblade12

Carl Hamilton sign striker Tunde Owolabi ahead of Celtic opener https://t.co/flGMQImocV 4 days ago

tushspot

TushspotNews Hamilton Accies have signed highly-rated striker Tunde Owolabi after a successful trial at New Douglas Park. https://t.co/L8ffGhxzfj 4 days ago

McgSport

Andy McG sport RT @LanLiveSport: BREAKING: Hamilton Accies confirm signing of 35-goal striker Tunde Owolabi ✍️🔴 https://t.co/3egls6gcE2 4 days ago

LanLiveSport

Lanarkshire Live Sport BREAKING: Hamilton Accies confirm signing of 35-goal striker Tunde Owolabi ✍️🔴 https://t.co/3egls6gcE2 4 days ago