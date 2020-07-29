|
|
|
US death toll from coronavirus hits 150,000
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The death toll from coronavirus in the US has reached 150,000 – by the far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
U.S. Hits 150,000 Coronavirus Deaths
The U.S. has recorded more than 150,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest total globally. The news comes even as President Trump pushes for states to reopen.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:30Published
|
U.S. death toll near 150,000
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:21Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|