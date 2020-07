‘It’s othering’: Singer Rina Sawayama slams Mercury Prize eligibility rule Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Pop star Rina Sawayama said she was left in tears after being told she is ineligible for two of the UK’s biggest music awards because she does not hold a British passport. 👓 View full article

