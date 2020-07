Posie Parker’s ‘I Love JK Rowling’ billboard has already been removed Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

A poster paid by Posie Parker, one of Britain’s loudest voices in the “gender-critical movement” , which read “I ❤ JK Rowling” at Scotland’s busiest railway station has been taken down. The poster, stylised like the 1977 state of New York tourism campaign, was installed on Monday (27... 👓 View full article