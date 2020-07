You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Leicester frustrated by lockdown restrictions



Leicester will remain in a local lockdown for at least two more weeks but with some measures relaxed, Matt Hancock has announced. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:35 Published 2 weeks ago Health Secretary: Some lockdown measures to remain in place in Leicester



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said some of the lockdown restrictions can be lifted in Leicester from July 24, but not all. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago Decision to be made over Leicester's lockdown



Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he'll be assessing figures relating to Leicester, before deciding if lockdown should end. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this